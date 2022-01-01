Cégjegyzék
ManTech
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

ManTech Fizetések

A ManTech fizetése $61,690 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Toborzó pozícióhoz az alsó végén $216,240-ig egy Programvezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a ManTech. Utoljára frissítve: 9/15/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $120K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Üzleti elemző
Median $125K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
Median $130K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Megoldástervező
Median $143K
Adattudós
Median $148K
Műszaki programvezető
Median $144K
Informatikus (IT)
$181K
Terméktervező
$79.6K
Programvezető
$216K
Projektmenedzser
$196K
Toborzó
$61.7K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$145K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a ManTech cégnél: Programvezető at the Common Range Average level évi $216,240 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A ManTech cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $143,400.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a ManTech cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • HPE
  • Cognizant
  • ADP
  • FactSet
  • Gartner
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források