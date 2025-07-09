Cégjegyzék
Mankind Pharma Fizetések

A Mankind Pharma fizetése $5,818 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $11,312-ig egy Gépészmérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Mankind Pharma. Utoljára frissítve: 9/15/2025

$160K

Adatelemző
$5.8K
Gépészmérnök
$11.3K
Termékmenedzser
$9.1K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Mankind Pharma cégnél: Gépészmérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $11,312 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Mankind Pharma cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $9,077.

