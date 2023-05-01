Cégjegyzék
Major League Soccer
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Major League Soccer Fizetések

A Major League Soccer medián fizetése $112,435 egy Programmenedzser pozícióhoz. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Major League Soccer. Utoljára frissítve: 11/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programmenedzser
$112K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Major League Soccer cégnél: Programmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $112,435 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Major League Soccer cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $112,435.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Major League Soccer cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • LinkedIn
  • Lyft
  • Microsoft
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/major-league-soccer/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.