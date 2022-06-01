Cégkönyvtár
Mainline Information Systems
    Mainline is an IT solution provider serving clients across the United States and across industries. With acquired knowledge and earned trust, we offer expertise and experience to our clients at a local level, with the backing of a national, highly skilled organization.Founded in 1989, Mainline offers over 30 years of experience to our 2500 customers. With over 400+ IT professionals, we act as an independent advisor to find the best solution for our clients’ business needs and strategy. Mainline partners with best of breed solution providers and we have over 1000 technical and sales certifications, including accreditation by the International Enterprise Architecture Institute (iEAi).With our expert IT Services practice, Mainline works with our clients from the initial IT assessment and strategy development to the implementation and support of their tailored business IT solution. Mainline also offers Managed IT Services, Staff Augmentation services, and CIO Advisory services, helping clients to transform core business processes for long-term success.Mainline has received accolades and awards from technology manufacturers including IBM, HPE, Dell Technologies, NetApp, Red Hat, and VMware, as well as industry awards including CIO Review Company of the Year, CRN Tech Elite 250 and Managed Service Elite 150, and Florida Trends Best Company.

    http://www.mainline.com
    1989
    540
    $50M-$100M
