Mahindra Group Fizetések

A Mahindra Group fizetése $1,648 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Technikai író pozícióhoz az alsó végén $84,286-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Mahindra Group. Utoljára frissítve: 11/22/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $11.5K
Gépészmérnök
Median $12.4K
Termékmenedzser
Median $34.4K

Könyvelő
$12.1K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$18.3K
Adattudós
$19.5K
Hardvermérnök
$11.9K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$7.2K
Értékesítés
$4.4K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$84.3K
Technikai író
$1.6K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Mahindra Group cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $84,286 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Mahindra Group cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $12,058.

