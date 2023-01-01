Cégjegyzék
Luma Health
Luma Health Fizetések

A Luma Health fizetése $100,500 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Emberi erőforrás pozícióhoz az alsó végén $184,075-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Luma Health. Utoljára frissítve: 11/26/2025

Emberi erőforrás
$101K
Szoftvermérnök
$184K
Technikai programmenedzser
$127K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Luma Health cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $184,075 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Luma Health cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $127,400.

Egyéb források

