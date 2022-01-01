Cégjegyzék
lululemon Fizetések

A lululemon fizetése $39,800 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $341,700-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a lululemon. Utoljára frissítve: 11/26/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Adatmérnök

Termékmenedzser
Median $108K
Projektmenedzser
Median $86.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Adatelemző
Median $80.2K
Adattudós
Median $82.2K
Megoldástervező
Median $144K
Üzleti elemző
$89.6K
Adattudományi vezető
$180K
Pénzügyi elemző
$72K
Informatikus (IT)
$80.3K
Marketing
$130K
Marketing műveletvezető
$60.5K
Terméktervező
$101K
Programmenedzser
$181K
Toborzó
$66.5K
Értékesítés
$39.8K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$342K
Technikai programmenedzser
$151K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a lululemon cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $341,700 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A lululemon cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $97,234.

