    Livestorm is the world's leading end-to-end video engagement platform.Founded in 2016, Livestorm allows companies to organize powerful online meetings, webinars and virtual events from end-to-end. Our web-browser platform provides teams with all the workflows around video engagement to promote, host and analyze online events.Livestorm is built with ease of use in mind. We serve companies of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500s. Brands like Shopify, Honda, Spendesk, Front and Revolut trust Livestorm for premium video engagement during their online events.

    https://livestorm.co
    Weboldal
    2016
    Alapítás éve
    150
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $10M-$50M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

