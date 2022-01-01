Cégjegyzék
LivePerson
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

LivePerson Fizetések

A LivePerson fizetése $24,097 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adminisztratív asszisztens pozícióhoz az alsó végén $402,000-ig egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a LivePerson. Utoljára frissítve: 9/15/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $86.9K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $184K
Műszaki programvezető
Median $400K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Terméktervező
Median $132K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$24.1K
Üzleti elemző
$54.8K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$137K
Adatelemző
$62.4K
Adattudományi vezető
$235K
Adattudós
Median $142K
Emberi erőforrások
$143K
Informatikus (IT)
$252K
Marketing
$120K
Termékmenedzser
$132K
Programvezető
$201K
Projektmenedzser
$402K
Toborzó
$166K
Megoldástervező
$135K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a LivePerson cégnél: Projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $402,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A LivePerson cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $139,395.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a LivePerson cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Qualtrics
  • VMware
  • DigitalOcean
  • Microsoft
  • Oracle
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források