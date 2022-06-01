Cégjegyzék
LiveIntent
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

LiveIntent Fizetések

A LiveIntent fizetése $86,700 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudós pozícióhoz az alsó végén $220,000-ig egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a LiveIntent. Utoljára frissítve: 9/15/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Értékesítés
Median $220K
Adattudós
$86.7K
Termékmenedzser
$87.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Szoftvermérnök
$99.5K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a LiveIntent cégnél: Értékesítés évi $220,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A LiveIntent cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $93,296.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a LiveIntent cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Qlik
  • Axway
  • Acquia
  • Jelli
  • WillowTree
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források