Levi's Fizetések

A Levi's fizetése $25,761 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Kockázati tőkebefektető pozícióhoz az alsó végén $211,050-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Levi's. Utoljára frissítve: 10/21/2025

Könyvelő
$155K
Adattudós
$51.6K
Marketing
$71.4K

Terméktervező
$151K
Termékmenedzser
$211K
Szoftvermérnök
$36.2K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$70.7K
Kockázati tőkebefektető
$25.8K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Levi's cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $211,050 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Levi's cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $71,011.

