LevelTen Energy Fizetések

A LevelTen Energy fizetése $222,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $241,200-ig egy Műszaki programvezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a LevelTen Energy. Utoljára frissítve: 10/21/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $222K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$239K
Műszaki programvezető
$241K

Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a LevelTen Energy cégnél: Műszaki programvezető at the Common Range Average level évi $241,200 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A LevelTen Energy cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $238,800.

