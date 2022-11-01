Cégjegyzék
Lessen Fizetések

A Lessen fizetése $119,400 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $298,500-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Lessen. Utoljára frissítve: 10/21/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $125K
Üzleti elemző
$129K
Terméktervező
$119K

Termékmenedzser
$177K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$299K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Lessen cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $298,500 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Lessen cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $129,350.

