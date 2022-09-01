Cégjegyzék
Leica Geosystems
Leica Geosystems Fizetések

A Leica Geosystems fizetése $45,188 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Emberi erőforrások pozícióhoz az alsó végén $120,142-ig egy Hardvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Leica Geosystems. Utoljára frissítve: 9/8/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $116K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Hardvermérnök
$120K
Emberi erőforrások
$45.2K

Termékmenedzser
$109K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Leica Geosystems cégnél: Hardvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $120,142 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Leica Geosystems cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $112,185.

