LeasePlan Fizetések

A LeasePlan fizetése $10,235 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adattudós pozícióhoz az alsó végén $159,100-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a LeasePlan. Utoljára frissítve: 9/8/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $90.6K
Üzleti elemző
$68.6K
Adatelemző
$70.4K

Adattudós
$10.2K
Terméktervező
$87K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$111K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$159K
Megoldástervező
$122K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at LeasePlan is Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $159,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential share compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at LeasePlan is $88,797.

