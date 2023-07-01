Cégjegyzék
Leapfin Fizetések

A Leapfin fizetése $100,500 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Értékesítés pozícióhoz az alsó végén $195,975-ig egy Marketing pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Leapfin. Utoljára frissítve: 9/14/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Marketing
$196K
Termékmenedzser
$126K
Értékesítés
$101K

Szoftvermérnök
$119K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Leapfin cégnél: Marketing at the Common Range Average level évi $195,975 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Leapfin cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $122,513.

