LeanIX Fizetések

A LeanIX fizetése $57,897 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $101,654-ig egy Vezetési tanácsadó pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a LeanIX. Utoljára frissítve: 9/14/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $69.4K
Vezetési tanácsadó
Median $102K
Informatikus (IT)
$69.3K

Terméktervező
$57.9K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$83.2K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a LeanIX cégnél: Vezetési tanácsadó évi $101,654 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A LeanIX cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $69,396.

