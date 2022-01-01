Cégkönyvtár
League
League Fizetések

League fizetési tartománya $68,665 teljes kompenzációban évente Üzletfejlesztés alsó végén $150,750 Kiberbiztonság elemző felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól League. Utoljára frissítve: 8/12/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
E3 $80.8K
E4 $147K
E5 $146K

Backend szoftverfejlesztő mérnök

Termékvezető
Median $120K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
Median $150K

Üzletfejlesztés
$68.7K
Szövegíró
$70.9K
Jogi
$144K
Termékdizájner
$116K
Kiberbiztonság elemző
$151K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a League-nél a Kiberbiztonság elemző at the Common Range Average level, évi $150,750 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A League-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $132,102.

