Cégjegyzék
Landor
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Landor Fizetések

A Landor fizetése $32,170 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $90,000-ig egy Marketing pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Landor. Utoljára frissítve: 9/7/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Marketing
Median $90K
Könyvelő
$78.4K
Terméktervező
$32.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

65 10
65 10
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Landor cégnél: Marketing évi $90,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Landor cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $78,390.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Landor cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Databricks
  • Dropbox
  • Netflix
  • SoFi
  • Amazon
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források