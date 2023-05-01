Cégjegyzék
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Fizetések

A Kratos Defense and Security Solutions fizetése $33,830 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Hardvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $301,500-ig egy Üzletfejlesztés pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Kratos Defense and Security Solutions. Utoljára frissítve: 9/7/2025

$160K

Üzletfejlesztés
$302K
Hardvermérnök
$33.8K
Gépészmérnök
$73.5K

Szoftvermérnök
$89.2K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Kratos Defense and Security Solutions is Üzletfejlesztés at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kratos Defense and Security Solutions is $81,347.

