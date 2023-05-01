Cégjegyzék
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a Kratos Defense and Security Solutions céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    Kratos Defense & Security Solutions is a US government contractor that operates through two segments: Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The former offers electronic products, space and satellite communications, training, cybersecurity, and defense and rocket support services, while the latter provides unmanned aerial, ground, and seaborne systems. The company serves national security-related agencies, the Department of Defense, intelligence agencies, and international government agencies, among others. Kratos was founded in 1994 and is based in San Diego, California.

    http://www.kratosdefense.com
    Weboldal
    1994
    Alapítás éve
    3,300
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $500M-$1B
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Kratos Defense and Security Solutions cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • Lyft
    • SoFi
    • Google
    • Databricks
    • Stripe
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források