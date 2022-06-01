Cégjegyzék
Kodak Alaris
Kodak Alaris Fizetések

A Kodak Alaris fizetése $62,685 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Hardvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $120,600-ig egy Szabályozási ügyek pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Kodak Alaris. Utoljára frissítve: 11/25/2025

Hardvermérnök
$62.7K
Gépészmérnök
$84.6K
Szabályozási ügyek
$121K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Szoftvermérnök
Median $100K
A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Kodak Alaris cégnél: Szabályozási ügyek at the Common Range Average level évi $120,600 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Kodak Alaris cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $92,288.

Egyéb források

