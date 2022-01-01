Cégjegyzék
Kobalt Music Fizetések

A Kobalt Music fizetése $80,523 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $181,673-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $80.5K
Terméktervező
$121K
Termékmenedzser
$182K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$156K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Kobalt Music cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $181,673 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Kobalt Music cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $138,484.

