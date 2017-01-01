Cégjegyzék
Kindbridge Research Institute
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét
Főbb betekintések
  • Osszon meg valami egyedit a Kindbridge Research Institute céggel kapcsolatban, ami hasznos lehet mások számára (pl. interjútippek, csapatválasztás, egyedi kultúra stb.).
    • Rólunk

    KRI is dedicated to advancing evidence-based research on gambling disorders for regulators, legislators, and health experts. We focus on reducing health inequities through innovative telehealth solutions that increase accessibility for vulnerable populations. By partnering with major universities, KRI develops best practices that bridge treatment gaps for individuals affected by gambling-related harms. Our mission combines rigorous research with practical applications to improve mental health outcomes and inform effective public policy across the gaming industry.

    https://kindbridgeinstitute.org
    Weboldal
    2020
    Alapítás éve
    12
    Alkalmazottak száma
    Központ

    Kapj Ellenőrzött Fizetéseket a Postaládádba

    Iratkozz fel az ellenőrzött ajánlatokra.E-mailben megkapod a kompenzációs részletek részletes bontását. Tudj Meg Többet

    Ez az oldal a reCAPTCHA és a Google Adatvédelmi Irányelvei és Szolgáltatási Feltételei védelmében áll.

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Kindbridge Research Institute cégnél

    Kapcsolódó cégek

    • PayPal
    • Netflix
    • Square
    • Apple
    • LinkedIn
    • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

    Egyéb források