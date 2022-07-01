Cégjegyzék
KEV Group Fizetések

A KEV Group fizetése $54,767 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $199,000-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a KEV Group. Utoljára frissítve: 10/18/2025

Termékmenedzser
$61.2K
Szoftvermérnök
$54.8K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$199K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a KEV Group cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $199,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A KEV Group cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $61,200.

Egyéb források