Kepler Communications
Kepler Communications Hardvermérnök Fizetések

A medián Hardvermérnök kompenzációs in Canada csomag a Kepler Communications cégnél összesen CA$149K yearként. Tekintsd meg a Kepler Communications teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/7/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
Kepler Communications
Hardware Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Összesen évente
$109K
Szint
3
Alapbér
$109K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$0
Cégnél töltött évek
5-10 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
5-10 Év
Mik a karrierszintek a Kepler Communications?
Legfrissebb fizetési bejelentések
Cég

Helyszín | Dátum

Szint megnevezése

Címke

Tapasztalat évei

Összesen / Cégnél

Teljes kompenzáció

Alap | Részvény (év) | Bónusz
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Hardvermérnök pozícióra a Kepler Communications cégnél in Canada évi CA$216,529 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Kepler Communications cégnél a Hardvermérnök szerepkörre in Canada jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció CA$135,863.

Egyéb források

