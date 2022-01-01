Cégjegyzék
KenSci
KenSci Fizetések

A KenSci fizetése $114,660 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $155,775-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog.

Termékmenedzser
$115K
Szoftvermérnök
$156K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$119K

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a KenSci cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $155,775 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A KenSci cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $119,400.

Egyéb források