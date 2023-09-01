Cégjegyzék
KCI Technologies
KCI Technologies Fizetések

A KCI Technologies fizetése $56,441 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Építőmérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $97,594-ig egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a KCI Technologies. Utoljára frissítve: 9/15/2025

$160K

Építőmérnök
$56.4K
Gépészmérnök
$69.7K
ÉGV mérnök
$83.6K

Projektmenedzser
$97.6K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a KCI Technologies cégnél: Projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $97,594 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A KCI Technologies cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $76,615.

