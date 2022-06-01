Katapult Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A Katapult fizetése $44,428 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $214,200-ig egy Adattudományi vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Katapult. Utoljára frissítve: 9/15/2025

$160K

Adattudományi vezető
$214K
Adattudós
$197K
Terméktervező
$99.5K

Szoftvermérnök
$44.4K
GYIK

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Katapult adalah Adattudományi vezető
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Katapult adalah $148,255.

Egyéb források