Cégkönyvtár
KAR Global
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

KAR Global Fizetések

KAR Global fizetési tartománya $73,365 teljes kompenzációban évente Informatikus alsó végén $225,120 Szoftverfejlesztési vezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól KAR Global. Utoljára frissítve: 8/23/2025

$160K

Kapjon fizetést, ne manipulálják

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk le, és rendszeresen elérünk 30ezer dollár+ (néha 300ezer dollár+) emeléseket.Tárgyalni a fizetését vagy az Ön önéletrajzát átnézni valódi szakértők által - olyan toborzók, akik naponta ezzel foglalkoznak.

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $115K
Termékvezető
Median $96.4K
Adattudós
$101K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
Informatikus
$73.4K
Termékdizájner
$116K
Szoftverfejlesztési vezető
$225K
Technikai projektmenedzser
$141K
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a KAR Global-nél a Szoftverfejlesztési vezető at the Common Range Average level, évi $225,120 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A KAR Global-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $115,000.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a KAR Global-nél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Ogilvy
  • Attain
  • Technomics
  • Digital Asset
  • Transfix
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források