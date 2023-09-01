Cégjegyzék
Jumia
Jumia Fizetések

A Jumia fizetése $11,940 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz az alsó végén $33,232-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Jumia. Utoljára frissítve: 9/7/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $23.5K
Termékmenedzser
$33.2K
Projektmenedzser
$11.9K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Jumia cégnél: Termékmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $33,232 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Jumia cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $23,546.

