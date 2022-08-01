Cégjegyzék
Jumbo Interactive
Jumbo Interactive Fizetések

A Jumbo Interactive fizetése $70,794 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $96,938-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Jumbo Interactive. Utoljára frissítve: 9/7/2025

$160K

Üzleti elemző
$78.3K
Termékmenedzser
$90.9K
Szoftvermérnök
$70.8K

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$96.9K
GYIK

The highest paying role reported at Jumbo Interactive is Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $96,938. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Jumbo Interactive is $84,621.

