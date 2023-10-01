Julius Baer Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A Julius Baer fizetése $45,074 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Befektetési bankár pozícióhoz az alsó végén $213,714-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Julius Baer. Utoljára frissítve: 9/6/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $162K

Full-Stack Szoftvermérnök

Adattudós
$47.7K
Informatikus (IT)
$175K

Befektetési bankár
$45.1K
Projektmenedzser
$167K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$214K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Julius Baer cégnél: Szoftvermérnöki vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $213,714 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Julius Baer cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $164,568.

