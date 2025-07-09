Cégjegyzék
JSW
JSW Fizetések

A JSW fizetése $9,738 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adminisztratív asszisztens pozícióhoz az alsó végén $99,500-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a JSW. Utoljára frissítve: 9/6/2025

$160K

Adminisztratív asszisztens
$9.7K
Szoftvermérnök
$99.5K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$93.4K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a JSW cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $99,500 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A JSW cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $93,419.

