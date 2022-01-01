Cégjegyzék
Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation Fizetések

A Joby Aviation fizetése $109,450 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Toborzó pozícióhoz az alsó végén $308,450-ig egy Programmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Joby Aviation. Utoljára frissítve: 11/26/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $175K

Minőségbiztosítási (QA) szoftvermérnök

Gépészmérnök
Median $175K
Hardvermérnök
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Repülőgépmérnök
$298K
Adattudós
$220K
Villamosmérnök
$127K
Marketing
$255K
Orvos
$131K
Terméktervező
$199K
Programmenedzser
$308K
Toborzó
$109K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$109K
Technikai programmenedzser
$152K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Joby Aviation cégnél: Programmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $308,450 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Joby Aviation cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $175,000.

Egyéb források

