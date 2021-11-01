Cégjegyzék
Javis
Javis Fizetések

A Javis fizetése $12,363 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz az alsó végén $223,875-ig egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Javis. Utoljára frissítve: 10/21/2025

Termékmenedzser
$48.8K
Szoftvermérnök
$224K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$12.4K

GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Javis cégnél: Szoftvermérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $223,875 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Javis cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $48,825.

