    JatApp is a full-cycle custom software development company that provides a full range of services in software development, mobile app development, web development, and staffing your project with a dedicated development team.Our team unites professional engineers, designers, support service and managers, who know how to create innovative software solutions, taking responsibility for the entire Software Development Life Cycle from concept to launch and support.Key services JatApp offers:- Dedicated development teams- Application development- Mobile App development- Web development- Enterprise software development- QA & Software Testing- UI/UX design- IT consulting and business analysis.

    http://jatapp.com
    Weboldal
    2009
    Alapítás éve
    90
    Alkalmazottak száma
    $10M-$50M
    Becsült bevétel
    Központ

    Kiemelt állások

      Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a JatApp cégnél

