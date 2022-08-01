January Technologies Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A January Technologies fizetése $142,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Szoftvermérnök pozícióhoz az alsó végén $310,545-ig egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a January Technologies. Utoljára frissítve: 9/14/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $142K
Emberi erőforrások
Median $241K
Személyzetügy
$281K

Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$311K
GYIK

Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos January Technologies er $261,200.

