Cégjegyzék
Intellect Design Arena
Intellect Design Arena Fizetések

A Intellect Design Arena fizetése $8,476 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Technikai író pozícióhoz az alsó végén $38,311-ig egy Adattudós pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Intellect Design Arena. Utoljára frissítve: 11/24/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $9.2K
Adattudós
Median $38.3K
Marketing
$20.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Termékmenedzser
$36.1K
Technikai író
$8.5K
A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Intellect Design Arena cégnél: Adattudós évi $38,311 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Intellect Design Arena cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $20,422.

