Insurance Corporation of British Columbia Fizetések

A Insurance Corporation of British Columbia fizetése $20,732 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Pénzügyi elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $100,500-ig egy Üzleti elemző pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Insurance Corporation of British Columbia. Utoljára frissítve: 10/21/2025

Szoftvermérnök
Median $58.4K
Üzleti műveletek
$43.9K
Üzleti elemző
$101K

Szövegíró
$56K
Adattudós
$80.8K
Pénzügyi elemző
$20.7K
Termékmenedzser
$101K
Kockázati tőkebefektető
$23.5K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Insurance Corporation of British Columbia cégnél: Üzleti elemző at the Common Range Average level évi $100,500 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Insurance Corporation of British Columbia cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $57,189.

