Innovaccer Fizetések

A Innovaccer fizetése $9,325 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Adatelemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $260,100-ig egy Terméktervezési vezető pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Innovaccer. Utoljára frissítve: 9/6/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Software Engineer 1 $15K
Software Engineer 2 $38.3K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Adattudós
Median $17.5K
Termékmenedzser
Median $55.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

64 10
64 10
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
Median $67.7K
Adatelemző
Median $9.3K
Terméktervező
Median $21.6K
Adattudományi vezető
$70.8K
Informatikus (IT)
$77.7K
Vezetési tanácsadó
$16.5K
Marketing műveletek
$11.8K
Terméktervezési vezető
$260K
Értékesítés
$11.8K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Innovaccer cégnél: Terméktervezési vezető at the Common Range Average level évi $260,100 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Innovaccer cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $21,561.

