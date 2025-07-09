Innotech Fizetések

Cégjegyzék
A Innotech fizetése $11,973 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Informatikus (IT) pozícióhoz az alsó végén $122,400-ig egy Vegyészmérnök pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Innotech. Utoljára frissítve: 9/14/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $51K

Frontend Szoftvermérnök

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Minőségbiztosítási (QA) Szoftvermérnök

Adatmérnök

DevOps Mérnök

Adatelemző
Median $39.8K
Üzleti elemző
Median $46K

Megoldástervező
Median $68K

Adatarchitekt

Műszaki programvezető
Median $78.9K
Adminisztratív asszisztens
$22.7K
Vegyészmérnök
$122K
Adattudós
Median $31.3K
Informatikus (IT)
$12K
Befektetési bankár
$41.8K
Jogi
$63.2K
Terméktervező
$38.8K
Termékmenedzser
$60.2K
Projektmenedzser
$91.4K
Toborzó
$58.5K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$66K
Kockázati tőkebefektető
$41.9K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a Innotech cégnél: Vegyészmérnök at the Common Range Average level évi $122,400 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Innotech cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $50,958.

