InnoPeak Technology Fizetések

InnoPeak Technology fizetési tartománya $93,132 teljes kompenzációban évente Termékvezető alsó végén $265,000 Szoftverfejlesztő felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól InnoPeak Technology. Utoljára frissítve: 8/23/2025

$160K

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $265K
Adattudós
$237K
Hardvermérnök
$165K

Jogi
$221K
Termékdizájner
$109K
Termékvezető
$93.1K
GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a InnoPeak Technology-nél a Szoftverfejlesztő, évi $265,000 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A InnoPeak Technology-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $192,960.

