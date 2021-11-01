Cégjegyzék
INNOLUX
INNOLUX Fizetések

A INNOLUX fizetése $23,852 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Terméktervező pozícióhoz az alsó végén $39,308-ig egy Projektmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a INNOLUX. Utoljára frissítve: 9/14/2025

$160K

Szoftvermérnök
Median $25.9K
Gépészmérnök
$36.1K
Terméktervező
$23.9K

Projektmenedzser
$39.3K
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető pozíció a INNOLUX cégnél: Projektmenedzser at the Common Range Average level évi $39,308 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A INNOLUX cégnél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $30,980.

