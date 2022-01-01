Cégkönyvtár
Infostretch
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Infostretch Fizetések

Infostretch fizetési tartománya $118,000 teljes kompenzációban évente Szoftverfejlesztő alsó végén $169,150 Termék dizájn vezető felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Infostretch. Utoljára frissítve: 8/11/2025

$160K

Kapjon fizetést, ne manipulálják

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk le, és rendszeresen elérünk 30ezer dollár+ (néha 300ezer dollár+) emeléseket.Tárgyalni a fizetését vagy az Ön önéletrajzát átnézni valódi szakértők által - olyan toborzók, akik naponta ezzel foglalkoznak.

Szoftverfejlesztő
Median $118K
Informatikus
$136K
Termék dizájn vezető
$169K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Infostretch-nél a Termék dizájn vezető at the Common Range Average level, évi $169,150 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Infostretch-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $135,675.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a Infostretch-nél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Laserfiche
  • Spireon
  • Genesys
  • Avanade
  • SAS Software
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források