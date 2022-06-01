Cégkönyvtár
Info-Tech Research Group
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Info-Tech Research Group Fizetések

Info-Tech Research Group fizetési tartománya $31,990 teljes kompenzációban évente Szoftverfejlesztő alsó végén $119,710 Értékesítés felső végén között terjed. A Levels.fyi anonim és ellenőrzött fizetéseket gyűjt a jelenlegi és korábbi alkalmazottaktól Info-Tech Research Group. Utoljára frissítve: 8/11/2025

$160K

Kapjon fizetést, ne manipulálják

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk le, és rendszeresen elérünk 30ezer dollár+ (néha 300ezer dollár+) emeléseket.Tárgyalni a fizetését vagy az Ön önéletrajzát átnézni valódi szakértők által - olyan toborzók, akik naponta ezzel foglalkoznak.

Projektmenedzser
Median $102K
Menedzsment tanácsadó
$61.7K
Értékesítés
$120K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
Szoftverfejlesztő
$32K
Hiányzik a címe?

Keressen minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalon vagy adja hozzá a fizetését az oldal feloldásához.


GYIK

A legmagasabb fizetésű szerep a Info-Tech Research Group-nél a Értékesítés at the Common Range Average level, évi $119,710 teljes kompenzációval. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint az esetleges részvény kompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Info-Tech Research Group-nél jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $81,643.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtak kiemelt állásokat a Info-Tech Research Group-nél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Airbnb
  • SoFi
  • Uber
  • Apple
  • Intuit
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források