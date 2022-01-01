Cégjegyzék
Infinidat
Itt dolgozik? Igényelje cégét

Infinidat Fizetések

A Infinidat fizetése $35,638 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Ügyfélszolgálati műveletek in Israel pozícióhoz az alsó végén $111,440-ig egy Marketing in United States pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Infinidat. Utoljára frissítve: 9/13/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Több ezer ajánlatot tárgyaltunk már ki, és rendszeresen érünk el 30 ezer dollár+ (néha 300 ezer dollár+) növekedést. Tárgyaltasd ki a fizetésed vagy a önéletrajzod átnézését kérd igazi szakértőktől - olyan toborzóktól, akik ezt naponta csinálják.

Szoftvermérnök
Median $84.3K

Backend Szoftvermérnök

Üzleti elemző
$93.5K
Ügyfélszolgálati műveletek
$35.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Marketing
$111K
Hiányzik a pozíciód?

Keress minden fizetést a kompenzációs oldalunkon vagy add hozzá a fizetésed hogy segíts feloldani az oldalt.


GYIK

Най-високо платената позиция в Infinidat е Маркетинг at the Common Range Average level с годишно общо възнаграждение от $111,440. Това включва основна заплата, както и потенциални акции и бонуси.
Медианното годишно общо възнаграждение в Infinidat е $88,927.

Kiemelt állások

    Nem találtunk kiemelt állásokat a Infinidat cégnél

Kapcsolódó cégek

  • Sitecore
  • REI Systems
  • FiscalNote
  • Swimlane
  • AlgoSec
  • Összes cég megtekintése ➜

Egyéb források