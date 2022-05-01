Cégjegyzék
Imperva Fizetések

A Imperva fizetése $64,000 éves teljes kompenzációtól egy Kiberbiztonsági elemző pozícióhoz az alsó végén $217,080-ig egy Termékmenedzser pozícióhoz a felső végén mozog. A Levels.fyi névtelen és ellenőrzött fizetési adatokat gyűjt a Imperva. Utoljára frissítve: 9/13/2025

$160K

Kapd meg, amit megérdemelsz

Szoftvermérnök
Median $117K
Ügyfélszolgálat
$161K
Marketing műveletek
$189K

Terméktervező
$141K
Termékmenedzser
$217K
Értékesítési mérnök
$209K
Kiberbiztonsági elemző
$64K
Szoftvermérnöki vezető
$135K
Megoldástervező
$132K
GYIK

