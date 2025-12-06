Cégjegyzék
A medián Termékmenedzser kompenzációs in Germany csomag a ImmoScout24 cégnél összesen €72.7K yearként. Tekintsd meg a ImmoScout24 teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/6/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
ImmoScout24
Product Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Összesen évente
$83.8K
Szint
L2
Alapbér
$83.8K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bónusz
$0
Cégnél töltött évek
4 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
7 Év
Legfrissebb fizetési bejelentések
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Termékmenedzser pozícióra a ImmoScout24 cégnél in Germany évi €181,437 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A ImmoScout24 cégnél a Termékmenedzser szerepkörre in Germany jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció €75,327.

Egyéb források

