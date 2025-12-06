Cégjegyzék
A medián Szoftvermérnöki vezető kompenzációs in United States csomag a IHS Markit cégnél összesen $235K yearként. Tekintsd meg a IHS Markit teljes kompenzációs csomagjainak alapfizetés, részvény és bónusz bontását. Utoljára frissítve: 12/6/2025

Medián fizetési csomag
company icon
IHS Markit
Software Engineering Principal
New York, NY
Összesen évente
$235K
Szint
L7
Alapbér
$185K
Stock (/yr)
$35K
Bónusz
$15K
Cégnél töltött évek
18 Év
Tapasztalat (év)
25 Év
Mik a karrierszintek a IHS Markit?
Legfrissebb fizetési bejelentések
Cég

Helyszín | Dátum

Szint megnevezése

Címke

Tapasztalat évei

Összesen / Cégnél

Teljes kompenzáció

Alap | Részvény (év) | Bónusz
GYIK

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Szoftvermérnöki vezető pozícióra a IHS Markit cégnél in United States évi $295,000 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A IHS Markit cégnél a Szoftvermérnöki vezető szerepkörre in United States jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $208,000.

Egyéb források

